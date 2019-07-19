Share:

Since last five(5) months, almost 150 students of three newly built medical colleges in Baluchistan are waiting for their results and waiting impatiently to start professional degree after a rigorous process of selection, i.e. Medical Entrance Test. Now the VC of BUMHS is playing tactics of sheer negligence and excuses of PM&DC registrations, which is not in any way the job of the students. This is negatively affecting their career.

At the same time, many other youngsters who are going to appear this or in upcoming years may hesitate to choose the noble medical path knowing the fate of current students. This nonserious attitude of the administration and political figures negates their claims about up-gradation of Balochistan’s education system.

Through your esteemed newspaper, I want to grab the attention of all citizens in general and the concerned persons and departments, in particular, to pay urgent attention to this matter. The classes in Bolan Medical college have already resumed since 17th June while the students, as well as their parents of Loralai, Makran and Jahlawan Medical colleges, are at strike and looking out for your help. No print or electronic media is covering their voice. Your attention may serve the cause of better and timely education in the province.

REHMAN ULLAH WAZIR,

FATA.