On Wednesday, the International Court of Justice concluded the Kulbhushan Jadhav case with a verdict which could prove to be the point of contention between Pakistan and India. The case started with hostility between the two countries, and it remains to be seen if the verdict will improve relations between the long-fighting neighbours or worsen them.

The judgment amassed debate on which country could claim victory from it. India claimed success since the ICJ ruled that Pakistan had violated Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR). Pakistan flouted victory that the military court’s judgment against Jadhav was not annulled and India’s remedies were not granted, which defeated India’s purpose for filing the case. As the months go on, and Jadhav’s case is reviewed by Pakistan, it is unlikely that this debate about who won and who lost will be concluded yet it will continue to be had on television screens in both countries.

Yet perhaps that is not the question we should be asking. For Pakistan, it is more important to analyse what lies ahead. The case is not over. The ICJ has decreed that Pakistan should provide “review and reconsideration” of Jadhav’s case, this time following the proper international protocol of consular access. This means reviewing Jadhav’s case while allowing the Indian government consular access. This would also mean more transparency then there previously was. In the original military court’s case which convicted Jadhav, almost no details were released about the trial of the Indian spy. Neither the judgment against Jadhav was released, nor the name of the lawyers representing him or their arguments.

The ICJ did not annul the original judgment but review and reconsideration will mean that the government will have to adopt more standard and transparent procedures around Jadhav’s trial. Beyond that there are no obligations on the country. However for all intents and purposes, the Yadav saga has stared afresh – especially for the politics between the two nations.

Can such reconsideration become the starting point for future dialogue? It is certainly possible, the issue is now a bilateral one between the two nations, Pakistani courts can hand down the same verdict again, or they may be more lenient if they choose. What matters now is how India decides to proceed with their stated goal of Yadav’s return – will the return to the table? Will they talk about real issues – like Kashmir – or will the bilateral process remain stuck in a rut? India has to decide.