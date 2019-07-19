Share:

They say: he is an upright man, financially non corrupt, strict, motivated and non-compromising on principles. True. We do admit that he not only talks of merit; he adopts it where he can. We know that he is determined enough to have snatched the World Cup and succeeded to establish such a hospital in the country like ours which was being called impossible. The claimants also seem not false when they say that amongst the present lot of politics, he is the only hope. With an open mind, we admit each and every plus point of the man. Even yet, there emerges a big ‘but’ after accepting all the positive considerations of the hero because, even then, deliverance of the people from the chronic ills has not been ensured. Being sincere and having the same open mind, we must call a spade a spade if the failure is being felt; and I am afraid it looks to be written on the wall because a full year has gone and yet the direction is not clear as to how and when we shall reach the shore. Rather, things are conversely blurred and what is being felt is that we, the masses are feeling to jolt horribly like ever. Although we are neither pessimist nor nihilist; yet truth is truth. I am by-passing all the subsidiary failures used by the opposition for point scoring; nor am I gleaning the numerable achievements as it is done by the blind followers of the government.

My question is single: enough time is gone and no change is apparent in the work and work style of office bearers in our country. They are as ever lethargic, careless, corrupt, irresponsible and what not and what not. I am not so insane who does not know that things are not changed overnight. But keep in mind that there are a lot of things that must get changed overnight. Imports & exports cannot become favourable overnight; roads, factories, educational institutes, power plants, foreign policy, economic problems, Kashmir issue and the like things can never get improved at a rocket like speed. But few changes are such that must look the very moment a true man steps into power. The Prime Minister happened to utter a very ideal sentence addressing to the western world: ‘we live in our religion’. Probably the PM does not know what it means. He thinks I think, that saying prayer, visiting shrines, reciting the Quran, and reacting over ritually religious matters is called living in religion. He seems to be unaware that we Muslims may be harsher than socialism in accountability and division of wealth; we are kinder than capitalism in providing maximum opportunities to the people to flourish within limits. The worldly and secular aspects of life are fully addressed by the Quran and Sunnah especially when they relate to the head of the state and more especially when the issue of rights of the people is involved. But here, the masses feel that they are insecure, having no socio economic justice as before. Why the office bearers have not started shunning carelessness, lethargy, corruption etc. Police, courts and offices are same. Excuses cannot stop the main question. Don’t say that chronic maladies cannot be cured in days and weeks. This is merely dribbling of logic and a way to get out of charges. Chronic malady and corrupt man are quite different things. There is no match. Don’t mix up heterogeneous things. Curing a malady might take time in which success is also not sure. But, it is not time taking to ensure the impression successfully that bad work will no more be tolerated. Yes, even then illegalities might happen; but the ruthless axe of accountability must look at the same time in action and it is insane to think that such working axe should not leave message in the hearts of the both, the oppressor and the oppressed. Now, the low feel to be taxed even more. Only uncertainty is enhanced. The highly corrupt ones are signalling victories. They are not silenced in horror and the aggrieved public is not sheltered. Things are only blurred. Now the question is: why? We can search answer to this question in the theory of tragic flaw of the hero. It is a literary term introduced by the prominent dramatists like Shakespeare through their main characters. It means that the hero succeeds but at the cost of unbearable loss. This loss occurs for his own mistakes like ignorance, erroneous judgment, delay in action or overtaken by the emotions etc.

Now, with regard to our man, what I see is the tragic flaw of ignorance exists out of which rise the further shortcomings. We may also drag the discussion to the extent of insincerity of the hero and his lust for power; but, cutting off the wings of such negative assumptions deliberately, we keep ourselves to the extent of the flaw of ignorance only; for it will suffice for analysis. The cut off assumptions will be left to readers as to how they view it.

It has been belief, knowledge and vision of Khan that very rare it happens that a system or state like ours should flop because of some natural disaster or the like factors beyond power; it is always because of dishonesty of the rulers. It is therefore that he has been throughout harping on the same tune of corruption and the corrupt. Well done! The hero is right here. We fully agree with him. But I am afraid; his knowledge is not furthered and resultantly, he is tainted with ignorance. This little knowledge has been proving dangerous to him. Now, the question is: what is his ignorance? Honorable readers, what dishonesty of a ruler results at? It is very simple. It results at injustice and where injustice prevails, every evil finds its place. This has happened to our country and this is what has not been cured so far. He must have perceived it long before that the employed agents of corrupt rulers would keep creating hindrances in correcting the system; otherwise, he must have known, every effort will go futile. This means nothing except that the corrupted judicial system should have been as highlighted as were done the rulers. For; being a practicing lawyer, I strongly believe that reforming virtually the single system of justice can ensure solution to ninety nine percent of the problems. There is no doubt that such judiciary can emerge only under a fair ruler. Here lies the lack of cognition of Khan that he did not know and most probably, does not know that chasing thieves but letting free the shelter that provide them shelter will result at his awful failure. Or, he must have been informed by the lawyers in his lines that the deliberately established impression is totally wrong that the hindrances in the way of justice are the factors like lack of legislation, strength of judges, multiplicity of cases and lawyers etc. I am afraid his legal men are also agents of the status quo; otherwise, things have been different. Had he himself been from the masses, he must have been aware of it even without the advice of his legal team. The aristocrats are unable to perceive the pangs of life taking problems of the public at large. Yet it is not a rule; an aristocrat may be aware; but then, he must be a desperate man, ready to kick out his interests and reservations. He must challenge the system then, no matter what happens. But here, the acceptance of the electable first and then, not a word for ‘correcting’ the judicial system tell otherwise.

At least now, Khan should believe that the agent like judicial system can easily save the corrupt at any stage. I have not gone through the judgment under which the Sharifs were convicted first time. But, as a student of law, I am sure that there must have been left loopholes deliberately as this has become second nature of this system. It plainly benefits the criminals and justifies the suspension of sentence. Such flaws are deliberately left in judgments. With this, the prosecution and the accused both are left satisfied. None has cured this fault; none. The unsatisfied and confused are only the public. Khan also might be confused; but only for his ignorance which is his tragic flaw. Had there not been the flaw, reformation of judiciary must have been his top priority. Futile reasoning and purely bookish and academic discussions in judgments have destroyed justice here. Who has introduced and who is keeping up this pseudo scholarship, we should know it. This will continue until and unless a campaign of awareness is unfurled. From the bar and the bench, men will come to oppose and favor. Make firm belief that, like a governance falls flat because of the corrupt and incompetent governors, so is justice wronged by its dishonest runners. Don’t go after individual examples of moral turpitude of judges and make scenes. It is tip of the iceberg.

I believe that if reforms in judiciary are brought in true sense, most of the burden from his shoulders will be warded off. He must know also that otherwise, what he will be able to give only façade of a change like Shahbaz Sharif who made this bridge and like Zardari who established that hospital. For this, he will have to rise with a desperate mood. The reforms can be brought too speedily; but by those who are enlightened, not by those who are ignorant.