ISLAMABAD - National University of Modern Languages kicked off tree plantation drive here on Thursday under Clean and Green Pakistan Programme.

Rector NUML Major Gen (R) Muhammad Jaffar inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in the university. Director General NUML Brig Ibrahim, Director Administration Brig (R) Ziaul Hassan Sahi along with other directors and staff members were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the rector NUML said that the university would plant maximum trees in all its campuses including the main campus as part of the Prime Minister’s plantation drive. He urged the faculty members and students to actively take part in the campaign to make the entire project a complete success.

He said that the government’s Clean and Green Pakistan Programme was a great initiative which would have positive impact on the country’s overall environment. He said that NUML participated in tree plantation drive every year. The rector NUML said that it was not mere the government’s responsibility to plant trees, but as Pakistanis, it was the duty of every individual to plant trees.