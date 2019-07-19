Share:

Punjab Minister for Trade & Industries, Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that trees not only eradicate environmental pollution but are also the major source of providing oxygen.

Addressing a meeting regarding plantation campaign at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that providing comprehensive awareness to the people regarding plantation was prime responsibility and need of the hour.

He said that we all have to make this plantation campaign a great success story with our joint efforts. Positive results in the plantation campaign can be achieved by organizing plantation competition at tehsil, district and divisional level, he added.

President LCCI Almas Haider, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi, DG PHA, office bearers of industry and trade as well as members of Lahore Biennale Foundation attended the meeting.