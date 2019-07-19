Share:

KARACHI - At least two people were killed and another injured in separate incidents of violence in different area of the metropolis on Thursday. The police arrested 16 outlaws, recovered arms and narcotics during separate actions.

Police said that armed men gunned down a youth Waqas Sheikh 22, after exchange of hot words over personal grudge in Shah Faisal, Colony.

Another 25-year-old youth Tariq s/o Ahsanullah was critically injured in clash near Elahi Masjid in Macchar Colony, Dawks.

Drug addicts killed a mentally retarded person Jehangir 45, in Ibrahim Haidri Goth. Police arrested two culprits including Abdullah and Yaseen.

The police arrest 14 outlaws including drug pushers, recovered arms, narcotics and two motorcycles during search operations against criminals in Korangi, Mochko, North Nazimabad, Saeedabad and Paposh Nagar.

The police confiscated recovered weapons, narcotics, impounded the bikes and after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations started investigation.

SIX CRIMINALS HELD

The police arrested six wanted criminals and recovery weapons during search operation here on Thursday.

According to details, reacting on a tip-off regarding wanted criminals, the police conducted search operation in Korangi area of Karachi after sealing all the entrance and exits.

During door to door search operations, six wanted criminals were apprehended with weapons.

The police confiscated the recovered arms and after registering separate cases against the detainees have started investigation.