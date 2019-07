Share:

SIALKOT : An elderly woman was crushed to death by a train at the gateless railway crossing near Uggoki here on Thursday. According to police, the woman was crossing the railway track when a Karachi-bound train crushed her to death. The deceased was identified as Amina Bibi (65), wife of Musa. She was a resident of Bahawalpur.

and begged in Sialkot to both ends meet. Rescue 1122 shifted her dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.