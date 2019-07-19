Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated three days free screening camp for hepatitis at Government Mozang Hospital on Thursday. Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Aamir Zaman Khan, Director-General Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, representatives of PKLI lab and locals were also present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that hepatitis has reaching alarming proportions. She said that 10 percent of the population was affected by one type of hepatitis or the other. She said that instructions have been issued to the relevant departments for launching massive awareness campaign regarding hepatitis B and C. She asked philanthropists to support the noble cause of eradicating fatal disease. “Camps will provide free diagnostic, treatment and vaccination facilities”, she said, adding, Punjab Hepatitis Control Program was providing free of cost treatment facilities and medicines to the hepatitis patients. She said that Rs400 million has been earmarked for the safe disposal of clinical waste. She said that medicines of worth Rs31 billion were purchased for the public sector hospitals. She said that 55000 barbers have been registered throughout the province.

PML-N corrupt government did not complete 131 projects of public welfare. Sharif brothers intentionally ruined the villages of southern Punjab, she added.