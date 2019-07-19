Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network, Zong 4G has partnered with, Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan to provide customized corporate voice and data services. The strategic collaboration will enable Faysal Bank Limited to optimize operations for end-to-end customer experiences through unparalleled connectivity of Zong 4G. Partnership between the companies was formalized, after signing of contract between Mr. Moied Javeed, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Zong CMPak and Mr. Iftikhar Rasul, Divisional Head General Services, Faysal Bank in the presence of Mr. Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO, Zong 4G and Mr. Yousaf Hussain President and CEO, Faysal Bank.