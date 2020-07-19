Share:

KARACHI-The COVID-19 infected 2580 policemen, of them 16 lost their lives, 1604 were under treatment and 960 recovered, therefore the policemen being frontline workers had been given necessary training so that they could perform their duty safely. This was disclosed by Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Maher in the meeting of Public Safety & Police Complaints Commissioner here at CM’s House.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired the meeting, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Sharjeel Memon, Imdad Pitafi, Mohamamd Ali Aziz, Hasnain Mirza, Shamim Mutaz, Dr Shajila Leghari, Karamat Ali, Nazim Haji, Barrister Haya Eman, Rubina Brohi, Jhamat Mal, Qurban Malano, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi Secretary of the Commission Saifullah Abro and others.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Sindh Mushtaq Maher said that the policemen being frontline workers were performing duties selflessly during the ongoing pandemic.

He disclosed that the COVID-19 infected 2580 policemen, of them 16 patients lost their lives, 1604 were under treatment and 960 had recovered. Therefore, the policemen have been provided necessary training so that they could perform their duty safely.

The public safety commission appreciated the Sindh police for performing duties selflessly during the on-going pandemic. Secretary Commission Saifullah Abro told the meeting that the public complaints filed against the police officers had been disposed of by the concerned committees.

The complaint was filed against a former police officer for exerting pressure to usurp land adjacent to a water park, Sukkur. The meeting was told that after investigation FIR was registered and the case had been in the court of law.

MPA Mohammad Ali Aziz raised the issue of growing street crime in the city. At this the Chief Minister said that in the next meeting Additional IG Karachi would be invited in the meeting to brief the members about the street crime activities and the measures taken by the police. The members took up the issue of providing vehicles to the public safety commission officers.

The Chief Minister said that the purchase of vehicles had been banned by the Supreme Court, therefore the purchase of vehicles had been stopped. “We will purchase vehicles, when the court granted permission,” he said.

The members of the commission appreciated Khairpur police for arresting the culprits involved in immoral activities against children. The members expressed hope that the proper investigation would be made in the case so that the entire gang could be brought to book. The Chief Minister said that the next meeting of the commission would be convened in August.

He added that due to coronavirus the meeting of the commission could not be held, but now it would be convened in its due time frame.

Bid to smuggle charas

foiled by police

CIA Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of Charas from Sukkur to Karachi and claimed to arrest three drug traffickers.

Disclosing the details, CIA In-charge Inspector Mubeen Parhiar said that on secret information a car carrying contraband was intercepted in the jurisdiction of A-Section Police station and on search team seized 22 kilograms of high quality of Charas tied with the bodies of three car mates.

Inspector Mubeen Parhiar said that the Charas was being smuggled to Karachi. He said that the value of Charas in the international market is estimated at Rs. 500 million.

Inspector Mubeen Parhiar said that in another raid near Zero Point Muhammad Town, team conducted search of a Mazda truck coming from Sukkur and heading for Hyderabad. The search found 90 bags of nuts being used in preparation of Gutka and arrested two culprits on the spot.

He said that the carriers belong to District Shikarpur while the value of seized nuts was estimated at Rs.5 million.

DIGP holds orientation

meeting with officers

Deputy Inspector General of Police South Zone Javed Akbar Riaz on Saturday strictly directed officials concerned that citizens must be treated well and no organized crime would be tolerated in the zone.

In an orientation meeting at his office with officers of South Zone, newly posted DIGP Javed Akbar Riaz also ordered Station House Officers to improve their performance, according to a news release.

He ordered to review security of schools in zone and enhance coordination with school administrations.

Javed Akbar Riaz said first time in the history of Sindh Police budget was distributed at police station level so the SHOs/DDOs were being trained for proper budget utilization. Divisional SPs and SDPOs would monitor budget utilization to ensure transparency.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police - South Shiraz Nazir briefed the DIGP in detail about different units of the district South, their performance, law & order and security arrangements.