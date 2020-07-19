Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that 3,280 more patients of the coronavirus recovered in the province overnight, raising the tally of the people recovering from the virus to 91,383.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, he said at the same time 22 more patients died, lifting the death toll to 1,974 while 880 new cases were reported from the province.

He said that the recovery rate in COVID-19 patients was increasing day by day, which was evident from the fact that 3,280 patients had recovered during the last 24 hours.

He added that so far 91,383 patients had recovered in Sindh that constituted 82 percent of the total number of patients.

Murad further said that with 22 more people dying, the death toll had increased to 1,974 that came to 1.7 percent death rate.

The chief minister stressed the need for bringing down the death rate further.

880 fresh cases also detected in province during last 24 hours

The CM said that 880 new cases of the coronavirus were detected when 9,270 samples were tested that showed 5 percent detection rate. “This is a good news that our detection rate is coming down with each passing day,” he said, and added that so far 634871 tests had been conducted in Sindh which helped identify 112,118 cases of the pandemic that showed overall 18 percent detection rate.

According to the chief minister, currently 18,761 patients are under treatment, of whom 17,938 are in home isolation, 79 are at isolation centers and 744 are at different hospitals. “The condition of 526 patients is stated to be critical, while 72 patients have been shifted onto the ventilators,” he explained.

The CM said that that out of 880 fresh cases of corona, 267 had been reported from Karachi. “Of these 80 cases have been reported from district East, 59 from South, 51 from Central, 37 from Malir, 31 from West and nine from Korangi,” Murad elaborated.

Regarding other Sindh districts, he added that Hyderabad had reported 67 new cases, Khairpur 42, Sanghar 37, Sukkur 31, Shaheed Benazirabad 28, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal 22 cases each, Ghotki 21, Naushehroferoze 20, Badin 15, Kambar and Kashmore 13 cases each, Larkana 12, Shikarpur 11, Jacobabad, Matiari and Thatta seven cases each, Jamshoro and Tando Mohammad Khan six cases each while Umerkot two cases.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to observe the SOPs.