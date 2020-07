Share:

ATTOCK - Four cattle traders hailing from village Madrota were deprived of Rs805,000 by seven dacoits wearing police uniform near GT Road bypass last night.

As per details, cattle traders Abdul Bari, Ali Rehman, Imran Khan and Gulab Sher were on their way to Gujrat for purchase of sacrificial animals when they were intercepted by seven dacoits in police uniform on gun point.