MULTAN - Local district administration claimed to have finalized all-out arrangements to combat flash flood situation by taking all departments concerned on board and adopting fool-proof mechanism in a meeting concluded here on Saturday.

It was moderated by DC Amir Khatak with top officers from rescue 1122, health, Livestock, WASA and others departments including ADCG Qamar-uz-Zaman Qaisrani, ACs Shehzad Mahboob, Muhammad Zubair and Ghulam Sarwar came to attend the meeting.

Amir Khatak ordered to update daily information regarding flood-situation on ‘Dashboard’ being placed by provincial government. Details of all dilapidated buildings across the city were begun to be uploaded. A concrete mechanism of protection was started to be chalked with the help of PDMA.

Affectees of probable flood would be accommodated in public schools’ buildings. Revenue department was instructed to prepare list of Mouzas likely to get affected from sudden alarming situation. Related machinery and equipment were ordered to be arranged sharply on rent to get saved from emergency situation.

Health department was directed to store anti-rabies and anti-venom vaccine in large quantity. Besides, Livestock department was instructed to get animals vaccines in abundance to avoid any probable mishandling upon the rising threat of flood situation.