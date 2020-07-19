Share:

PESHAWAR - The govern­ment has decided to resume anti-polio vacci­nation drive in the province which was sus­pended four months ago. In this regard the first small scale campaign has been planned in South Waziristan from Monday while strictly adhering to the SOPs.

These remarks were made by Minister of Health for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Jha­gra in a press conference held at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday.

He said that COVID-19 had affected the polio vaccination campaigns that resulted in decline of protection levels of the children against vac­cine preventable diseases.

He expressed the hope that the polio cam­paign in South Waziristan will be successful.