While Pakistan faces multiple crises, PTI has raised unresolved issues of various JITs constituted to investigate serious crimes committed by the militant wings of MQM and Uzair Baluch. One can only pray that the Rule of Law is enforced and does not become another cycle of political scoring.

For too long, the financial capital has been held hostage by criminal elements within political parties. This JIT exposes doings that trace a pattern which extends back to the British Raj. Extrajudicial killings were often committed by the British Colonial Raj in all their colonies. At the time of independence in 1947, the British bureaucracy had some time during their careers been instrumental in the extrajudicial killings of natives who dared to challenge Raj.

ALI MALIK TARIQ,

Lahore.