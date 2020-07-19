LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said efforts made to control coronavirus were giving desirable results.
Presiding over a meeting to review measures taken to control COVID-19, results of the smart lockdown and arrangements made to provide treatment for the COVID-19 affected patients, he said by the grace of Allah, 65,009 patients had been recovered out of 89,465 infected patients in Punjab so far. He said so far 634,246 tests had been conducted in the province.
He revealed that 442 patients were infected whereas eight people died with corona during the last 24 hours. He said that better results were being surfaced because of smart lockdown. The number of patients in hospitals had also significantly decreased. The numbers of High Dependency Units in Punjab were 2,546 out of which 2,240 High Dependency Units were still vacated. Similarly, in Punjab there were 507 out of 600 in ICUs were vacated, he said.
He said that SOPs should strictly be implemented on Eid-ul-Azha. He appealed to people to celebrate Eid with simplicity and take precautionary measures while performing sacrifices.