LAHORE - Pun­jab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buz­dar on Saturday said efforts made to con­trol coronavirus were giving desir­able results.

Presiding over a meeting to review measures taken to control COVID-19, results of the smart lockdown and arrangements made to provide treatment for the COVID-19 affected patients, he said by the grace of Al­lah, 65,009 patients had been recovered out of 89,465 infected patients in Punjab so far. He said so far 634,246 tests had been con­ducted in the province.

He revealed that 442 patients were infect­ed whereas eight people died with corona during the last 24 hours. He said that better results were being surfaced because of smart lockdown. The number of patients in hos­pitals had also significantly decreased. The numbers of High Dependency Units in Pun­jab were 2,546 out of which 2,240 High De­pendency Units were still vacated. Similarly, in Punjab there were 507 out of 600 in ICUs were vacated, he said.

He said that SOPs should strictly be imple­mented on Eid-ul-Azha. He appealed to peo­ple to celebrate Eid with simplicity and take precautionary measures while performing sacrifices.