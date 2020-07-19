Share:

Bahawalpur - The Federal Government has approved Rs 731.713 million Infrastructure Development Grant for the Govt Sadiq College Women University of Bahawalpur (GSCWU).

The grant has been approved by the Department Development Working Party (DDWP) on the recommendation of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif told The Nation the grant would be released in three years with Rs145 million annual installment starting from the current year.

She said though the GSCWU was established as public sector university in 2013 under the Punjab Assembly Act, it had not received major development funding from the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Presently, the University is offering 32 degree programs including BS, M.A/ MSc, MS and PhD level degrees in various discipline having about 7,000 students.

“There is a dire need for Classrooms; Lab Equipments and Transportation facilities shall be required to meet the academic needs of the female Students,” the VC added.

Assistant Director P&D Mr Mamoon-ur-Rashid said that the infrastructure development included a multi-storied Academic block having 24 classrooms, 8 lecture theaters, 2 Computer labs, 2 Media labs, faculty offices, lab Equipment for the various Departments, IT Equipment, Furniture and fixture for old & New Academic block, Auditorium, Library and Hostel, Three Student Buses and various departments’ books for Library.

The VC said the project would enable the University to strengthen its existing BS and MS programs and also help us to introduce MS and PhD programs.

Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif thanked Dr Fateh Muhammad Murree, ED, HEC, who helped in getting grant approved from the federal government.