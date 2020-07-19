Share:

An eight-year-old child dies and his father and sister injured when an over speeding passenger hit a motorcycle here on Sunday.

According to details, the accident took place in Sanda area of the provincial capital Lahore where a reckless driven passenger bus knocked a motorcycle carrying father and two children.

As a result of collision, 8-year-old Ayan Amir died on the spot while his father Amir and a sister were critically injured. Bus driver fled the scene.

The body and injured were shifted to local hospital. The police impounded the passenger bus and after registering a case against driver at large started raids for his arrest.