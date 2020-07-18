Share:

ISLAMABAD-The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the federal capital on Thursday dropped to a record low level of 50 with no death in the previous 24 hours.

As per the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) only 50 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the previous 24 hours and no death occurred.

The official data said that the number of deaths in the previous five days also remained one death per day, while the number of cases also remained low.

According to the NCOC data, the number of confirmed cases in the city has become 14,504 while 157 deaths have been recorded in the city. The number of recoveries in the city has become 11,708.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia updating about the COVID-19 situation on in the city about social media said “We have hit 50 positive cases, record low in recent times, especially after the surge.” He said that a total of 2,112 tests were run in Islamabad and a total of 50 positive cases were diagnosed, with a positivity of 2.3%. He further said that Islamabad is testing more than similar places. He also said that more than 200,000 RT PCRs are conducted so far in Islamabad. Out of them, 14,504 are diagnosed as positive.

He added 81.63% are recovered and active cases 17.27%. He further informed that total recoveries till date are 11841, total cases till date: 14,504, recovery percentage: 81.63%, active cases: 2,506, percentage: 17.27%, deaths: 157, and percentage: 1.08%. Earlier, a survey released by National Institute of Health (NIH) had said that the calculated prevalence of COVID-19 in ICT is 14.5% meaning 290,000 individuals in ICT have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and have developed the immunoglobulins against the virus.

This should be seen in the context that a vast majority of the individuals already exposed to the virus are asymptomatic and therefore escape detection. This was one of the objectives of this survey to uncover the hidden/already exposed individuals in the communities and these must not be taken as new cases/patients.

Preliminary analysis showed a prevalence of COVID-19 to be 14.5 per 100 persons. As for the area wise distribution of the disease, rural union councils were more affected. Out of all the union councils, Chattar was found to be most affected followed by union councils Muhrian and Tarlai Khurd. Considering age, the most affected group was 41-50 years followed by 31-40 years and 51-60 years age groups. RT-PCR positivity rate was found to be 17%. According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, ICT is divided into 44 administrative units: 12 urban and 32 rural, and as per the National Census 2017-18, the population is 2,006,572 (urban 1,014,825, 50.6% and rural 991,747, 49.4%). Applying the stratified systematic random sampling using probability proportionate to size technique, a sample of 4,328 was calculated. A structured, pretested questionnaire was used to gather demographic, clinical, exposure and risk factor data from the community.