KALAYA - Renovation work has been started at Dabori Masjid in Orakzai tribal district as it has been reopened after 14 years.
Addressing ceremony regarding renovation works of the masjid, the speakers said that the masjid was now being opened for daily payers.
According to the locals, renovation work has been resumed after consultations of local elders, Orakzai Scouts Commandant Brig Zakir Khan, DC, DPO, Chief Minister’s Advisor Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, and Orakzai Reforms Movement Chairman Habib Noor.