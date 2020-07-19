Share:

KALAYA - Renovation work has been started at Dabori Masjid in Orakzai tribal district as it has been re­opened after 14 years.

Addressing ceremo­ny regarding renovation works of the masjid, the speakers said that the masjid was now being opened for daily payers.

According to the locals, renovation work has been resumed after con­sultations of local elders, Orakzai Scouts Comman­dant Brig Zakir Khan, DC, DPO, Chief Minis­ter’s Advisor Ghazi Ghaz­an Jamal, and Orakzai Reforms Movement Chairman Habib Noor.