Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that beneath the visionary administration Prime Minister Imran Khan, data-based choice making vindicated the savvy lock down procedure to control corona virus.

Taking to twitter on Sunday, he said that in spite of the” senseless commotion pollution” and political talk on corona virus by the restriction parties, PM’s choice of shrewd lock down had demonstrated a redress step.

Total lock down technique of nations like India had clearly fizzled, he commented.