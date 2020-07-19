Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that efforts that were made to stop corona virus are now giving desirable results.

He said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, 65,009 patients have been recovered out of 89,465 infected patients in Punjab, so far. He said that so far 63,4246 tests have been conducted in Punjab.

He revealed that 442 patients were infected whereas eight people died due to corona during last 24 hours. He said that the better results are being surfaced because of smart lockdown.

Number of patients in hospitals has significantly decreased. The numbers of High Dependency Units in Punjab are 2546 out of which 2240 High Dependency Units are still vacated. Similarly, in Punjab there are 507 out of 600 in ICUs are vacated. While in Lahore out of 508 High Dependency Units 442 are still freed and out of 210 ICUs in Lahore 166 are empty. Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government has provided all necessary resources for the treatment of Corona affected patients. He said that SOPs should strictly be got implemented on Eid-ul-Azha. He appealed to the citizen to celebrate Eid with simplicity and take precautionary measures while performing sacrifices.

This was stated by him while presiding over a high level meeting at CM’s Office on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken to deal with the spread of corona pandemic, the results of the smart lockdown and the arrangements made to provide treatment for the COVID-19 affacted patients.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Infrastructure, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Punjab and Secretary Primary and Secondary Health.