Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that there were only three Special Economic Zones when PTI government came into power. Government has started work on 13 Special Economic Zones in a short span of time under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal government has issued notifications for seven Special Economic Zones. The Second Special Economic Zone of the Punjab "Quaid-e-Azam Business Park" project has been launched, whereas, the special economic zone has already been kicked off in Faisalabad.

Usman Buzdar was addressing the foundation-stone laying ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park at the Chief Minister's Office here today. He said: 'By the grace of Allah Almighty, government will soon launch Southern Punjab first-ever Special Economic Zone in Bahawalpur.'

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park will cover an area of 1536 acres of land besides generating employment opportunities for more than 500,000 people. Accommodation facility for industrial workers will be provided over 200 acres of land. He said that the project of Quaid e Azam Business Park has gain great significance due to its proximity to the National Highway and Motorway. He further maintained that 653 industrial units will be set up in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park.

The Chief Minister said that the whole world is facing economic difficulties due to Covid-19 outbreak but Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to put the country on the road of economic development. He said that first time in the national history, tax relief of Rs. 56 billion has been given to the business community in Punjab in coronavirus pandemic. Number of small taxes have been evaded to create ease in doing business. Punjab Small Industries Corporation has allocated Rs. 12 billion for providing loans to the youth.