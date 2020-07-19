Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza has said the government is committed to present fundamental reforms by bringing essential healthcare based all inclusive well being scope in the country.

In an articulation on Sunday, he said by the beauty of All-powerful Allah and hard work, the government has been able to contain the Covid-19 widespread through timely choices, shrewd lock down technique, SOP's execution and Trace, Test and Isolate Strategy.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the issues being confronted by well being division nowadays in the country are the result of collective disappointment of all past governments which never prioritized well being needs of the people.

He said the occupant government is completely mindful of the issues of the health segment and working difficult to settle them.

The Extraordinary Partner to PM said Pakistan's arrangement and reaction to the COVID-19 has been one of the most excellent within the world.

Dr Zafar Mirza dispersed the impression that the government is privatizing public segment healing centers and said that we are making these hospitals autonomous.