Economic experts and business leaders Sunday appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to develop the construction sector but cautioned that focus on only one sector will not revive economic activities as intended.

They said all the important sectors deserve attention but the government lacks economic experts who can take timely and correct decisions based on ground realities.

Speaking at a seminar organised by FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Insurance, former federal secretary finance Dr. Waqar Masood Khan, Convenor of the FPCCI committee Dr. Murtaza Mughal, and others said that the economy needs proper direction.

They said that the government has disappointed masses while instability, inflation, and anxiety is increasing in the masses while some good steps have also been taken to boost the economy.

The growth rate during 2017-18 was 5.8 percent but the consumption of petrol was less than what was consumed during the last month amid negative growth rate but the issue in which billions were plundered was hushed up.

The speakers said that the wheat crisis has surfaced again and it is engulfing the whole country for which the mafia as well as the inefficiency and mismanagement of the authorities is to be blamed.

Coronavirus has not damaged Pakistan as it did in the developed countries which is a blessing otherwise the situation would have been different, they said, adding that the threat of another wave of locust is on the cards requiring coordinated action.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal who chaired the seminar said that coronavirus has brought to limelight the need for health insurance which should be made mandatory by the government.

Other participants included Makhdoom Taseer, Qazi Asif Sayeed, Muhamad Arif, Sadruddin, and Mr. Ishtiaq.