Security high alert has been declared at the entry and exit points of Lahore, DIG Operations told the media on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan said that the security officers and other personnel have been alerted to keep monitoring suspects at local churches for security.

The top police officer of Lahore instructed the department officers to monitor security arrangements at churches and other worship places in the city. He directed police officers to remain in touch with the managements of Christian worship places in Lahore.

He also ordered deployment of additional police contingents and snipers at churches, which are more sensitive in view of the security perspective.

Pakistan has a history of attacks on worship places by extremists.