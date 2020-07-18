Share:

ISLAMABAD- IRSA on Saturday released 304,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 308,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1455.10 feet, which was 69.10 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 164,800 cusecs and outflow as 170,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1226.20 feet, which was 186.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 34,300 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 217,200, 200,500 and 70,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 26,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.