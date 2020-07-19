Share:

Karachi - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Naeem-ur-Rehman met four-member National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) team and briefed on inflated billing, load shedding and overall performance and electrocuted of citizens due to poor infrastructure of Karachi Electric (K-E).

He requested NEPRA to designate one member each at every IBC and take prompt action in case of non-compliance of public complaints.

He informed team that JI had already submitted requests in courts in this connection and soon JI would submit a detailed report on K-E and present situation in backdrop of crisis with NEPRA.

K-E was in habit giving false statements on pretext of technical faults and gas or furnace oil shortage, that resulted to unscheduled long hours loadshedding and mental agony to consumers, he maintained.

NEPRA team head, Nadir Ali Khoso, members Mazhar Iqbal, Hafiz Irfan and Khawar Hanif listened him patiently. Incharge JI Public Aid Complaint Cell, Imran Shahid was also present on the occasion.