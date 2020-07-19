Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (NEC) has accorded approval to two very vital projects for the province including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor and Swat Motorway Phase-II.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are thankful to the Federal Government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for approving these two very important projects for the province.

Mahmood Khan said Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project will be constructed with financial support of the World Bank that would cost an estimated amount of 460 million dollars.

The Chief Minister said under Swat Motorway project, a four-lane-80 kilometers Motorway will be constructed from Chakdara to Fateh Pur.