PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan inaugurated five different mini hydro power projects having to produce 1650 Kilowatts power at Kaghan District Mansehra.
The projects include 500kw Baila Manoor, 400kw Biyari Manoor, 300kw Kotkay Manoor, 300kw Rajwal and 150kw Dum Duma Mini Hydro Power project. The projects will provide uninterrupted supply of low-priced electricity to around 2,000 households, 12 mosques, 10 schools, 120 shops and a number of tourist facilities of the areas.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mahmood Khan described completion of mini power projects as highly important for the localities and said the projects would not only ensure provision of low-priced electricity to the local population but would also generate opportunities of self-employment for the locals and thus bring about positive changes in their life style.
The Chief Minister said that there was a huge potential of power generation on the run of rivers in the north parts of the province and the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was taking steps under a well devised strategy to effectively utilize these potentials to provide electricity to the people, create employment opportunities and boost the economy of the province.
Mahmood Khan said the provincial government had allocated billions of rupees for Hydel Development Fund to effectively use the water resources of the province for power generation.
The provincial government had also launched a Project to construct 328 mini hydro power stations with a total production capacity of 34 megawatts through non-governmental organizations in the northern parts of the province and majority of those projects had now been completed while the rest were in final stages.
He said out of 328 mini power stations, 17 were to be set up in district Mansehra out of which 12 power stations had been completed and the rest would be completed in near future. Mahmood Khan revealed that the provincial government was planning to construct 672 more mini hydro power stations in the province which, on completion, would generate a total of 55 megawatt electricity.
“Despite difficult financial situation due to the prevailing Corona pandemic, developmental activities and public welfare initiatives would not be compromised in the province,” the Chief Minister reiterated his resolve and said that promotion of tourism, hydel power and industry sectors was priority of his government and concerted efforts were being made to boost economic activities by creating maximum employment opportunities for the people badly affected by the Corona pandemic.
Later the Chief Minister paid a short visit to the residence of Special Assistant Ahmad Hussain Shah and offered fateha for the death of his brother.