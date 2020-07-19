Share:

"His Highness the Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah … has undergone surgery this morning, with thanks to God for its success", Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said, as quoted by state news agency KUNA.

The day before, the news agency reported that Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah was admitted to hospital for a medical check-up. Hours later, a royal decree was issued saying that Kuwait's crown prince would temporarily exercise some of the ruling emir's constitutional duties.

Last year, Kuwait acknowledged that the emir had suffered an unspecified medical "setback" that required him to be hospitalised.