KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted rain with thunderstorm and lightning in Karachi in upcoming 24 hours. The maximum temperature to remain in between 37 to 39 degree centigrade in the port city today. Currently the city was witnessing the north-southern winds at 18km/hour speed.

According to the Met officials, the heaviest downpour was recorded in 63.55 mm in PAF Faisal Base, 41 mm in Saddar, 13.8 mm in PAF Masroor, 9 mm in Nazimabad, 40 mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Landhi, 16 mm in surrounding areas of University Road and 15 mm at Jinnah Terminal. The wind has reached 66 kilometres an hour in PAF Masroor, 59 km per hour in PAF Faisal Base and 55 km per hour at Jinnah Terminal.