ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has sped up the investigation against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and collected his assets details from different departments in the Roshan Sindh Corruption scam, The Nation learnt it reliably.

The NAB combined investigation team headed by Director Genenral Irfan Mangi is investigating Murad Ali Shah in the Roshan Sindh Project. Sources in the Bureau disclosed that the probe team has gathered the assets details of Murad Ali Shah from the Election Commission of

Pakistan, State Bank of Paksitan, Federal Board of Revenue and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for further investigation of the case.

During the last appearance before the NAB team on July 7, the sources said that the CM Sindh could not satisfy the probe team with replies to the questions related to the project.

During the hearing, he had denied the allegations and said bureaucracy and not politicians involved in corruption.

The NAB also asked that how the companies won the contract worth billion of rupees without bribe and why the project was started without proper feasibility but he did not give satisfactory response.

The CM had also submitted reply to the questionnaire which was given him by the probe team on his last appearance before the Bureau.

The source said, the probe team will likely to summon him next week in the same case for recording his statement.