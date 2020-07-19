Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Affairs Raja Basharat has said that it is gratifying that the number of new victims and deaths of corona in Punjab is decreasing due to government initiatives on which Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Government and the efforts of the Pakistani Arms forces are commendable.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corona at the Chief Minister’s House on Saturday. Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hashim Javan Bakht, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Specialized Health, Secretary Primary Health and heads of relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

After taking a briefing on the latest situation in COVID-19, Basharat said that precautions are very important to maintain the trend of reduction in the pandemic and complete eradication.

He said that corona SOPs in cattle markets should be strictly enforced, the administration should eliminate illegal markets in the streets and effective media awareness campaign should be launched on the implementation of corona SOPs in cattle markets.

The Law Minister directed the Health Department to prepare SOPs for Eid-ul-Azha prayers, sacrificial gatherings and anticipated entrance tests for medical colleges.

The Cabinet Committee agreed on a proposal to start smart testing of teachers in August before the opening of educational institutions in September and to negotiate SOPs and conditions with the business and trade organizations.

Basharat said “we have to work hard to revive the economy and employment badly affected by COVID-19.

The proposal to open hotels, wedding halls and tourist centers with certain conditions and SOPs was also considered to provide relief to traders from lockdown.

Basharat said that private hospitals and test laboratories have also played a valuable role against corona.

He said that precautionary measures are needed to prevent dengue as well as corona in the rainy season.

At the end of the meeting, Fateha was offered for the soul of VC Nishtar Medical University Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, who passed away from corona.