The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said on Sunday that no power could divide Pakistanis’ stance for demanding self-determination right to Kashmiris. Kashmiris are observing the Accession to Pakistan Day, a resolution passed by the people of the Jammu and Kashmir on July 19 – 1947.

Addressing a seminar in connection with the Accession to Pakistan Day at National Press Club, Islamabad, Sunday, Masood Khan said that more than 500,000 defenceless Kashmiris were martyred by the Indian forces during the last seven decades.

Kashmiris are the bravest country around the world who yielded their lives whereas confronting abominations of Indian strengths. He emphasized that the Pakistani country is joined together over the Kashmir issue and no control seem partition their position for requesting the self-determination right to Kashmiris.

The AJK president said that Shehryar Afridi, the chairman of Pakistan Parliament’s Extraordinary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi, was planning a comprehensive procedure for highlighting the Kashmir issue on national and universal forums.

The Kashmir committee will bring Kashmiris on each worldwide gathering with them, he included.

Masood Khan scrutinized that the Indian government was bringing statistic changes within the involved valley through embracing illicit moves by settling 32,000 Hindus within the possessed Jammu and Kashmir so distant.