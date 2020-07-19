Share:

Bidding process for Western Route- Zhob-Kuchlak (Quetta) road, a part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is underway, Gwadar pro reported on Sunday quoting Special Assistant to PM Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

The project was direly needed for the Balochistan people and it would open the doors of socio-economic development of the local people.

As per the plan, the matter of Chinese Funding for Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob section of CPEC Western route was being processed to be included in the upcoming meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of CPEC.

On completion of this 210 km project, Islamabad-Quetta would be connected through the expressway.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has already invited bids from eligible firms for works packages of dualization of 298 kilometers Kuchlak-Zhob section of N-50.

The project will be completed in five packages including 65 km Zhob-Tangi, 65 km Tangi-Qila Saifullah, 50 km Qilla Saifullah-Nasai, 65 km Nasai-Khanozai, and 53 km Khanozai-Kuchlak.