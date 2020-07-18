Share:

LAHORE - The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) started a seminar here on Saturday to benefit athletes, technician and medical experts in the ongoing scenario of COVID-19 by imparting them latest knowledge on different aspects of the game. The two-day useful activity is being participated by sports professionals, coaches, trainers, doctors, physiotherapists, members of the medical commissions and elite athletes belonging to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and host Pakistan. Before the event, AFP conducted a seminar on ‘Strength and Conditioning’ earlier this month.