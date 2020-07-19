ISLAMABAD - Rich potential exists ahead for boosting the Sino-Pak trade, in view of the existing vast benefits for the people of both the neighbouring states.
According to a report by Gwadar Pro on Saturday, due to the free-trade agreement (FTA), there has been a surge in exports with China.
The Chinese government has shown great interest in expanding trade with Pakistan. They are hoping to import goods from Pakistan. Vegetables and fruits are expected to be imported to China. Pakistan imports machinery too from China.
In China, there is a huge demand for Pakistani mangoes, berry fruits, potatoes, wheat, rice, and citric fruits. The countries are working on developing genetically engineered rice. Another big project is to construct reliable supply chains for halal foods.
There are also specific opportunities for Pakistan in the agricultural industry, as the country is facing problems with the quality of its irrigable land area.
China prefers trade about its agrarian needs with the Asian countries, such as Pakistan, India, Thailand, and Vietnam.