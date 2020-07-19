ISLAMABAD - The universal values of freedom and peace are under assault in Indian occupied Kashmir and the world community should take notice of “egregious human rights violations” in the occupied region, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan said yesterday.
“India has occupied the region and brutally oppressed its people since 1947,” he said in an opinion piece published in Newsweek, a leading American weekly magazine, pointing out that random and senseless killing remains a fact of life in Kashmir.
“The international community, particularly the United States, cannot let India get away with its brutal oppression of the Kashmiri people under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Pakistani envoy said.
Last year, he said, the spirits of millions of Kashmiri people were lifted when President Donald Trump offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute, when he met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington.
“The president recognized that peace in South Asia would remain elusive until Kashmiris are able to choose their own destiny,” he said.