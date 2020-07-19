LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration in collaboration of the forest department on Saturday launched ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign in a remote Wanda Shahabkhel village of Kurrum Par area.
Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling along with Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) Naqeebullah Khan and Community Development Officer Rafiullah Khan.
Taking part in the campaign, the forest department’s employees, villagers and volunteers of village development committees also planted around 13,000 seedlings on a vast tract of land in a day.
The SDFO briefed the Assistant Commissioner about plantation activities during monsoon season.
He said the forest department would carry out plantations in different localities of the district during the season.
Nadir Shahzad said the district administration was striving hard to increase forest cover in the district. He said that Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb was personally looking into all activities of plantation drives under the Tsunami project and clean and green Pakistan and Plant for Pakistan campaigns.
He appreciated forest department officials for raising awareness among people, especially the rural population about the importance of timberlands and directed them to take care of plants so that they could become healthy trees.