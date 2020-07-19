Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The district administra­tion in collaboration of the forest department on Saturday launched ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign in a remote Wanda Shahab­khel village of Kurrum Par area.

Assistant Commission­er Nadir Shahzad Khan inaugurated the cam­paign by planting a sap­ling along with Sub Di­visional Forest Officer (SDFO) Naqeebullah Khan and Communi­ty Development Officer Rafiullah Khan.

Taking part in the cam­paign, the forest depart­ment’s employees, vil­lagers and volunteers of village development committees also planted around 13,000 seedlings on a vast tract of land in a day.

The SDFO briefed the Assistant Commission­er about plantation ac­tivities during monsoon season.

He said the forest de­partment would carry out plantations in differ­ent localities of the dis­trict during the season.

Nadir Shahzad said the district administration was striving hard to in­crease forest cover in the district. He said that Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb was per­sonally looking into all activities of plantation drives under the Tsuna­mi project and clean and green Pakistan and Plant for Pakistan campaigns.

He appreciated for­est department officials for raising awareness among people, especial­ly the rural population about the importance of timberlands and direct­ed them to take care of plants so that they could become healthy trees.