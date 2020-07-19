Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the world is facing economic difficulties due to the COVID-19 outbreak but Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to put the country on the path to economic development. He was addressing the foundation-stone laying ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park at the Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday.

He said that there were only three special economic zones when the PTI government came to power. The government started work on 13 special economic zones in very short time under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. The Chief Minister said that the federal government had issued notifications for seven additional special economic zones.

The second special economic zone of the Punjab “Quaid-e-Azam Business Park” project had been launched today whereas, the first special economic zone had already been kicked off in Faisalabad, the Chief Minister said. He disclosed the government would soon launch South Punjab’s first-ever special economic zone in Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar said the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park would cover an area of 1,536 acres besides generating employment opportunities for more than 500,000 people. Accommodation facility for industrial workers would be provided over 200 acres, the CM added. He said that the project of Quaid e Azam Business Park had gain great significance due to its proximity to the National Highway and Motorway.

He maintained that 653 industrial units would be set up in the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. He said that the first time in the history, tax relief of Rs 56 billion had been given to the business community in Punjab in coronavirus pandemic.

Number of small taxes had been evaded to create ease in doing business, he added.

He stated the Punjab Small Industries Corporation had allocated Rs 12 billion for providing loans to the youth, adding that under this scheme, loans of Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 million would be given to the youth on easy terms.

He said that the second major irrigation project of Punjab, Jalalpur Canal Project had also been launched while work had also been started on the Greater Thal Canal project in Punjab.

The CM said that Kas Umar Khan Canal project would also be started soon whereas Khanki Barrage had also been inaugurated.

He said that Punjab was on the road to progress according to the vision and guidance of the Prime Minister. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, transparency had been ensured at all levels, he added.

Several other mega projects would also be launched in Punjab. According to the vision, guidance and policies of the Prime Minister, economic activities would be promoted and people would be prosperous, the CM concluded.