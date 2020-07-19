Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says today we commemorate the historic occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan.

In a tweet today, he said we reaffirm our commitment to the Kashmiri people and stand with them in their struggle for self-determination.

The Prime Minister said Kashmiris' right of self-determination is recognised by the UNSC and under international law.

He said we will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva Supremacist Indian Govt in IOJK.