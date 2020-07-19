Share:

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has said the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for welfare of poor people would change the destiny of the nation.

According to media reports while talking to a delegation of notables belonging to Swabi in Islamabad, he said the country is passing through difficult economic times, but the government is committed to fight different mafias in the country.

Asad Qaiser said due to timely and well-devised strategy of the government, the number of Coronavirus cases have come down.

He stressed that it is his priority to remove deprivation and provide maximum facilities to the people particularly in his constituency in Swabi.