Islamabad - Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Saturday disapproved of the government’s efforts underway to dissolve the Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC) by passing the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Bill in the upcoming joint session of the parliament.

A meeting of Pakistan Medical Association was held which was presided over by President PMA Centre Dr. Ikram Ahmed Tunio and moderated by Dr. S. M Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General PMA Centre.

The meeting was attended by other elected members of PMA. The meeting discussed the issue of PMDC, COVID-19 situation in the country and upcoming conferences of PMA. Participants of the meeting were of the view that after the establishment of PMC, doctors who are registered by PMDC will face problems again and their membership will be at stake.