ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have criticised the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for ‘secretly facilitating Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav’ who is on death row in Pakistan.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and another parliamentarian Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that had the PML-N government promulgated such an ordinance there would have been much hue and cry by the other parties.

Jadhav, a serving commander in the Indian Navy worked for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and was arrested on March 3, 2016 in Balochistan on charges of espionage.

Later, he was condemned to death by a military court. Iqbal in a statement said that, through the ordinance, the government has allowed the Indian spy to appeal against his sentence before a Pakistani court.

He said that had his party issued such an ordinance, they would have been declared as friends of Modi.

Separately, Khawaja Asif said that once recalling Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav even was tantamount to disloyalty with the country and now, he said, the ruling party has issued an ordinance to ‘facilitate the Indian spy’. He also questioned the government decision to open trade with India at a time when the neighbouring state has become a place of execution for the Muslims.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had, few days back, also criticized the PTI-led government over the same issue.

“The International Court of Justice Review and Reconciliation Ordinance has secretly been introduced by this selected government to facilitate the Indian spy without taking anyone including opposition parties onboard,” he had said while holding a press conference.

The government on the other hand, opines that the ordinance was issued in view of the ICJ judgment in July last year for an effective review of the case.