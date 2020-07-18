Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police on Saturday have launched a massive crackdown against the land mafia operating in the federal capital and its suburbs by arresting several land grabbers involved in occupying lands by harassing people and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was on.

According to police spokesman, Islamabad police have launched effective crackdown against land grabbers following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

This operation is being conducted under the supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and all zonal SPs are making renewed efforts to ensure arrest of land mafia. During this operation, Islamabad police have arrested several land grabbers and recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and indiscriminate action would continue against those people who were illegally occupying land of others. He asked DIG (Operations) to monitor himself all policing action against land grabbers and ensure that no group makes any new effort to disturb the people and harass them.

He directed to take prompt action on complaints of citizens and provide relief to them.

Islamabad police chief said that effective action should be ensured to protect lives and property of the citizens. He said that no sluggish attitude would be tolerated in this regard.

The IGP asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed to complete investigation on pending cases and submit their challans with the courts at earliest.