Rawalpindi-Rawat police have submitted challan to the court of an additional session judge against the paedophile-cum-international member of dark web Sohail Ayaz who is facing charges of assaulting 30 children and distribution of child pornography.

The investigating office accompanied by a deputy prosecutor general submitted a copy of challan to Additional and Session Judge Jahangir Ali Gondal.

Police declared serial child rapist Sohail Ayaz guilty of sodomising children by dozing them with drugs and luring them for money.

The suspect, who was arrested in November 2019, could face life sentence of found guilty of raping children under the country’s child protection laws.

The court of ASJ Jahangir Ali Gondal will take up high profile case on July 22 and the statements of police officers and investigators will be recorded. The witnesses of police included the officers and investigators who raided the residence of paedophile linked to global porn ring, recovered laptops, victim children, bed sheets, tissues and other stuff. “Police have completed investigation in light of all the evidences and reports issued by Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory experts and have declared Sohail Ayaz as guilty and submitted challan before the court,” said a senior police officer, who is associated with the investigation of child abuse case, on condition of anonymity. He said the report of forensic laboratory comprised more than 150 pages was also made part of challan. He said investigators also recovered thousands of nude pictures and videos of children from mobile phones and laptops of the serial child rapist.

He informed the trial of the accused continues while the judge had recorded the statements of the victim children.

In November 2019, Rawalpindi police had arrested a man namely Sohail Ayaz from a private housing society located along with GT Road over charges of abducting and sexually assaulting over 30 children in different parts of country. The accused was a convicted paedophile deported from the United Kingdom and Italy after spending four years in prisons after conviction of sodomising children there. Police tightened noose against the serial child rapist for kidnapping a 13-year-old child, who was a tea vendor. He was accused of drugging and raping him for four days as he also filmed the objectionable scenes in mobile phone. During the investigation, the paedophile Sohail Ayaz had confessed before investigators that he had raped over 30 children and uploaded the sinful videos of the assaults on the dark web.

The Federal Investigation Agency is also exploring his links with the international child porno ring. At present, the serial child rapist is languishing in Adiala Jail.