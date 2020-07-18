Share:

I want to draw the attention of the government towards the power outage in cities of Pakistan. As blazing heat and high humidity continue in Karachi, the grim annual ritual of load shedding both announced and unannounced make the lives of citizens miserable in the busy metropolitan city.

Every institute is blaming each other. K-Electric claims that this load shedding is because of a shortage of furnace oil and gas while the Sindh government is pointing fingers at the federal government due to the shortage of fuel supply. Meanwhile citizens are helpless, and dying due to COVID-19. People who are working and studying from home suffer these power cuts. This problem needs to be addressed without any delay by the authorities.

AZRA NAZ,

Karachi.