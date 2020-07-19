Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Saturday said the politics of Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership was based on corruption and money laundering by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes. Talking to a private news channel, he said both the political parties had lost the popularity, credibility and integrity among the people as the PPP had only an intact voter base in interior Sindh and the PML-N in central Punjab. He said the PTI government under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively working for betterment and development of the country and masses as well. The performance of PTI government was much better as compared to previous governments of PPP and PML-N. Replying to a question, he said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif went abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds and he should come back to face the corruption cases registered against him instead of enjoying a luxurious life in a foreign country.