LAHORE-Punjab Labour Secretary Muhammad Aamir Jan has said that progress & prosperity of the business community means development of Pakistan. Therefore, Punjab Labour Department is working as a facilitator and ensuring maximum facilities for the trade and industry. He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and DG Labour Faisal Nisar also spoke on the occasion while EC members Haris Attiq and Arshad Khan were present. The Secretary Labour said that policies for labour have been developed with a vision to ensure satisfied labour force so that they can optimally contribute to the national growth. He said that promotion of healthy labour management and industrial relations for greater socio-economic progress and development is prime task of the department as labour force has a fundamental role in industrial development. He said that the role and cooperation of the LCCI is of utmost importance in this regard. He said that Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) collects Rs. 1.3 to 1.4 billions while 1.1 million workers are registered with the Labour Department. On the occasion, Faisal Nisar gave a detailed presentation on Punjab Occupational Health and Safety Act-19. LCCI President said that trust building between business community and government departments would make the things smoother. He said that outbreak of COVID-19 has forced the community to improvise so that somehow business activities should continue. For that matter, the public departments must cooperate with private sector. He said that the frequency of tax payments of various labor taxes should be reduced to once in a year. Currently, the frequency of tax payments of EOBI and PESSI is 12 times a year while the frequency of WWF and WPPF is once a year. “To reduce cost of Labour and its transportation and enhance competitiveness of our Industry, the industrial units should be allowed to utilize 10% of their land for establishing their own labour colonies.

Government should also take the initiative of establishing labor colonies in partnership with private sector through a proper Public Private Partnership arrangement”, the LCCI President added.